To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Airbus H145M successfully fires Spike ER2 missile

2nd June 2022 - 11:00 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

RSS

An H145M helicopter launches a Spike ER2 missile. (Photo: Airbus Helicopters)

The first firing of the Rafael Spike ER2 anti-tank guided missile from an Airbus H145M medium helicopter follows months of integration and development of the weapon.

Airbus has successfully performed the first firing demonstration of a Rafael Spike ER2 anti-tank missile from an H145M helicopter as the manufacturer bids to increase the lethality of the aircraft. 

The demonstration took place 'last week' at the Cincu firing range in Brasov, Romania, after a five-month de-risking phase, an Airbus spokesperson told Shephard in a statement. Among those in attendance were delegations from

Germany, North Macedonia and Serbia, according to a 27 May statement from the Serbian MoD.

'The presence of the delegation of the Ministry of Defence and the Serbian Army in combat shooting from the H145M helicopter provided our

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us