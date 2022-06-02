Airbus H145M successfully fires Spike ER2 missile

Airbus has successfully performed the first firing demonstration of a Rafael Spike ER2 anti-tank missile from an H145M helicopter as the manufacturer bids to increase the lethality of the aircraft.

The demonstration took place 'last week' at the Cincu firing range in Brasov, Romania, after a five-month de-risking phase, an Airbus spokesperson told Shephard in a statement. Among those in attendance were delegations from

Germany, North Macedonia and Serbia, according to a 27 May statement from the Serbian MoD.

'The presence of the delegation of the Ministry of Defence and the Serbian Army in combat shooting from the H145M helicopter provided our