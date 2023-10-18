KAI ramps up LAH production even as it develops new Surion variants

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) has taken two Light Attack Helicopters (LAH) to Seoul ADEX 2023, as it pursues the series production of the type on behalf of the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA).

Under the first production contract for ten helicopters, awarded on 22 December 2022, KAI will deliver the initial LAH in 2024. Jae Hyung Park, Manager of KAI’s Rotary Wing Business Team 1, told Shephard that a second production contract is expected later this year.

In all, KAI expects about 200 LAHs to be manufactured for the ROKA, plus it is seeking exports for the Airbus H155B1-based platform in