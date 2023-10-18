To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

KAI ramps up LAH production even as it develops new Surion variants

18th October 2023 - 22:57 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Seoul

RSS

One of three LAH prototypes performed a flight display at Seoul ADEX, while another was on static display. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

KAI has continued to invest heavily in helicopters, including in its ability to deploy and operate with uncrewed systems.

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) has taken two Light Attack Helicopters (LAH) to Seoul ADEX 2023, as it pursues the series production of the type on behalf of the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA).

Under the first production contract for ten helicopters, awarded on 22 December 2022, KAI will deliver the initial LAH in 2024. Jae Hyung Park, Manager of KAI’s Rotary Wing Business Team 1, told Shephard that a second production contract is expected later this year.

In all, KAI expects about 200 LAHs to be manufactured for the ROKA, plus it is seeking exports for the Airbus H155B1-based platform in

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us