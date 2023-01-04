KAI wins production contract for Light Attack Helicopter
On 22 December 2022, Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) signed a contract for initial production batch of Light Attack Helicopters (LAH).
The contract with South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) is worth KRW302 billion ($236 million), and covers the first ten LAHs, as well as operator training, maintenance equipment and spare parts.
KAI will fulfil the contract over a three-year period, with the first helicopter due for delivery to the customer in December 2024.
However, KAI expects ongoing LAH production to continue until 2031, as follow-on contracts are awarded that may eventually amount to KRW5.75 trillion.
The OEM described the
