KAI wins production contract for Light Attack Helicopter

4th January 2023 - 10:30 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

KAI has been awarded a first production contract for ten Light Attack Helicopters for the ROK Army. (Image: KAI)

The first series production examples of the Light Attack Helicopter have been ordered by the South Korean government.

On 22 December 2022, Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) signed a contract for initial production batch of Light Attack Helicopters (LAH).

The contract with South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) is worth KRW302 billion ($236 million), and covers the first ten LAHs, as well as operator training, maintenance equipment and spare parts.

KAI will fulfil the contract over a three-year period, with the first helicopter due for delivery to the customer in December 2024.

However, KAI expects ongoing LAH production to continue until 2031, as follow-on contracts are awarded that may eventually amount to KRW5.75 trillion.

The OEM described the

