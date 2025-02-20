IDEX 2025: Heven Drones’ Raider UAS aims for 2026 delivery date
Heven Drones has confirmed that the flight tests for its newly unveiled uncrewed aerial system (UAS), the Raider, will be conducted later in 2025, with production to start in late-2025 and initial deliveries to customers slated for 2026.
The company unveiled the Raider, which was teased back in 2023, in time for IDEX this year. The hydrogen-powered UAS is a modular twin-fuselage design that supports payloads up to 23kg, a larger UAS compared to its H2D55 drone introduced at IDEX in 2023.
“We’re in the advanced development stage,” confirmed Benzion Levinson, founder and CEO of Heven Drones. “This will be flying and maturing by the end of the year”.
While no contracts have formally been signed for this new UAS, Heven Drones is reportedly “working very closely” with design and procurement partners for its new product. It also plans to scale up production for all of its UAV portfolio in the near future.
“We’re going to connect this [production of the Raider] to our existing manufacturing capabilities and then scale it out,” Levinson said.
Heven Drones already produces its other UAV platforms at scale, but has ambitions to reach “hundreds” a month, according to Levinson. It also plans to announce new partnerships, surrounding autonomy and advanced AI solutions, more widely for its UAVs platforms later this year.
