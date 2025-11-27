How the US Air Force plans to use data analytics to enhance the roles of airmen and assets
The US Air Force (USAF) foresees a broader use of data analytics capabilities to improve its equipment and to increase the effectiveness of airmen in both enlisted and officer ranks, from the operational to the senior leadership decision levels.
In FY2026, the branch will invest close to US$500 million in multiple acquisition, development and research efforts to deepen the deployment of this type of technology in several areas such as cyber, C4ISR, electronic warfare (EW), intelligence, logistics, targeting, training and sensing.
In terms of equipment, the USAF’s programmes are focusing on enhancing operations and maintenance support and upgrading aerospace sensors,
