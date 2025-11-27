To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • How the US Air Force plans to use data analytics to enhance the roles of airmen and assets

27th November 2025 - 12:14 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

Analytics have been deployed in the development of hypersonic technologies. (Photo: US Air Force)

The USAF has allocated nearly US$500 million to further the deployment of this type of technology in FY2026. It envisions using analytics to enhance sensors, weapons, missiles and human performance.

The US Air Force (USAF) foresees a broader use of data analytics capabilities to improve its equipment and to increase the effectiveness of airmen in both enlisted and officer ranks, from the operational to the senior leadership decision levels.

In FY2026, the branch will invest close to US$500 million in multiple acquisition, development and research efforts to deepen the deployment of this type of technology in several areas such as cyber, C4ISR, electronic warfare (EW), intelligence, logistics, targeting, training and sensing.

In terms of equipment, the USAF’s programmes are focusing on enhancing operations and maintenance support and upgrading aerospace sensors,

