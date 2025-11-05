To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Evolving for the future fight

5th November 2025 - 11:30 GMT | by Featured Video

Built on a 60-year heritage of providing the Department of Defense with solutions to dominate the electromagnetic spectrum.

Enjoy free access to this sponsored video, all content provided by BAE Systems

As we look to the future, the battlespace will continue to grow increasingly complex with new technologies such as artificial intelligence, along with the interoperability demands of cross-domain warfighting. These challenges require a holistic view of our customer’s problem sets, and solution development tailored to provide layered-advantages across the entire kill web.

Counter-command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, targeting (C5ISRT) technologies degrade and disrupt the enemy’s command and control network. BAE Systems’ next-generation solutions instil confidence in the warfighter that they have a full operational picture, inclusive of the electromagnetic spectrum, and can deliver decisive electromagnetic attacks that drive mission success while preserving friendly use of the electromagnetic spectrum.

