Evolving for the future fight
Enjoy free access to this sponsored video, all content provided by BAE Systems
As we look to the future, the battlespace will continue to grow increasingly complex with new technologies such as artificial intelligence, along with the interoperability demands of cross-domain warfighting. These challenges require a holistic view of our customer’s problem sets, and solution development tailored to provide layered-advantages across the entire kill web.
Counter-command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, targeting (C5ISRT) technologies degrade and disrupt the enemy’s command and control network. BAE Systems’ next-generation solutions instil confidence in the warfighter that they have a full operational picture, inclusive of the electromagnetic spectrum, and can deliver decisive electromagnetic attacks that drive mission success while preserving friendly use of the electromagnetic spectrum.
