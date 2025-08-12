To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Africa Command targets logistic solutions

12th August 2025 - 08:51 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

US Soldiers fire the HIMARS during the African Lion 2025 Exercise in Morocco. (Photo: US Army)

AFRICOM is seeking IT systems and supply chain management solutions to enhance interoperability and standardise logistical processes in its area of responsibility.

The US Africa Command (AFRICOM) is seeking industry support to address logistical challenges in its area of responsibility (AOR) and enhance interoperability among its allied nations in the region.

It is interested in identifying information technology (IT) systems and supply chain management solutions to enable standardisation of doctrine, education, and training in this domain.

Brig Gen George Dietrich, director of logistics for AFRICOM, told Shephard that most of the US’s African partners and allies were “very, very interested in modernising” their logistics capabilities “wherever possible”.

“The [US] national defence industry is obviously one of those very significant potential partners in getting

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

