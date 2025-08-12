US Africa Command targets logistic solutions

The US Africa Command (AFRICOM) is seeking industry support to address logistical challenges in its area of responsibility (AOR) and enhance interoperability among its allied nations in the region.

It is interested in identifying information technology (IT) systems and supply chain management solutions to enable standardisation of doctrine, education, and training in this domain.

Brig Gen George Dietrich, director of logistics for AFRICOM, told Shephard that most of the US’s African partners and allies were “very, very interested in modernising” their logistics capabilities “wherever possible”.

“The [US] national defence industry is obviously one of those very significant potential partners in getting