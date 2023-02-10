Hensoldt jammers outfox air defence radar in new trials

Hensoldt has tested its Kalaetron Attack jamming system against air defence radars of multiple types in extended flight tests.

A demonstrator system fitted on board a PC-12 single-turboprop test aircraft proved that it can detect modern air defence radars in flight and interfere with them by means of directed jamming signals.

'Neutralising enemy air defence radars is an essential prerequisite for the deployment of own air forces on the modern battlefield,' said Christoph Ruffner, head of the Spectrum Dominance & Airborne Solutions Division at Hendsoldt. 'Our flight tests proved that Kalaetron Attack can combat ground-based threats to our air force and protect aircrews.'

The flight trials followed laboratory and ground tests of Kalaetron Attack in the airborne electronic attack (AEA) mission. The verification flights from Augsburg airport in southern Germany replicated scenarios of increasing complexity against multiple radar types, showing an ability to engage multiple targets and use various jamming techniques.

Kalaetron Attack forms part the digital Kalaetron product line, which is used for self-protection and SIGINT applications by the German Armed Forces. It can be integrated into standard-format pods directly into an airframe. The system can also be scaled for use in land- or ship-based applications.