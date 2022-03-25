K-pop jamming compounds Russian HF woes in Ukraine

The Russian Army relies heavily on HF radio. Using transmissions of 3-30MHz, HF transmissions traverse BLoS ranges because they bounce off the ionosphere back to Earth, like a snooker ball bouncing off the table’s cushion. This phenomenon means HF transmissions can reach ranges of thousands of miles.

Several HF radios are in service with the Russian Army during its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, such as the R-166 Artek and R-176 Antey HF and VHF/UHF vehicle-mounted or static site radios. These may carry voice and light traffic for the Akatsiya-M C2 system, which is deployed at command level with Russian Combined Arms Armies (CAAs).

Russia has 11 such formations spread across four military districts. HF may also be used for intra-echelon trunk communications within the manoeuvre force.

Significant quantities of unencrypted HF military traffic has been observed on Russian Army HF networks since the invasion of Ukraine began on 24 February. The amateur ‘radio ham’ community has documented military HF traffic on HF frequencies of 4.2-7.8MHz.

The use of clear voice HF traffic has raised questions about Russian Army communications security. These transmissions may be deliberately conveying false information, but Ukrainian sources have noted that the traffic’s content often correlates with the tactical situation.

Ironically, the reasons for these in-clear communications are unclear. Perhaps Russian Army units have insufficient encryption devices to equip their radios. These encryption devices may not be working correctly, forcing troops to bypass them. HF cryptographic key distribution may be limited or poorly managed. Some units may be able to encrypt their HF traffic, and some may not.

As a result, it may be that using unencrypted HF communications across the force is more manageable from an interoperability perspective.

The HF spectrum has become a battleground in its own right in Ukraine. A channel known as UVB-76, nicknamed ‘The Buzzer’, transmits a buzzing sound every two seconds on 4.625MHz. The channel occasionally carries coded traffic believed destined for recipients in Russia’s Western Military District (WMD).

Three Russian Army CAAs from the WMD are deployed in the Ukrainian theatre: the 6th and 20th CAA and the 1st Guards Tank Army. These units are advancing towards Kyiv and Kharkiv from the northeast. Some pro-Ukraine radio hams have been jamming with music, with Psy’s 2012 K-pop hit Gangnam Style being a particular favourite.

The fact that Russian Army HF transmissions have been relatively easy to detect may have cost some senior commanders their lives. For example, Major Generals Oleg Mityaev (commander of the 150th Motorised Rifle Division), Andrei Kolesnikov (commander of the 29th CAA), Vitaly Gerasimov, 41st CAA Chief of Staff and his deputy Andrey Sukhovetsky have all been killed by Ukrainian forces.

Given that HF is commonly used for intra-echelon trunk communications, discovering the source of these transmissions may have led Ukrainian forces to find the locations of these senior commanders.