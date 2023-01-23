To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Hensoldt develops demonstrator SIGINT pod for Eurodrone

23rd January 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Hensoldt has already tested a communications intelligence demonstrator on a Learjet test aircraft. (Photo: GFD)

The company has already demonstrated its C-ESM capabilities in ground and flight tests.

Hensoldt is developing sensor equipment that can be integrated into a pod, giving the Eurodrone signals intelligence (SIGINT) capability.

The SIGINT technology will utilise digitation advancements, including electronic beam steering and metallic 3D printing, already used on the company's Kalaetron product line.

A contract for implementation and testing of a SIGINT demonstrator worth €15 million ($16.3 million) has been awarded by the German BAAINBw procurement agency.

As part of the contract, Hensoldt is developing a system architecture for integrating SIGINT capability into the Eurodrone’s mission system.

Hensoldt Spectrum Dominance & Airborne Solutions Division head Christoph Ruffner said: ‘From our experience with other SIGINT projects and our own technology programmes, we are in a position to offer a flexible SIGINT solution for the Eurodrone that can be integrated into a pod, but can also be used networked with other platforms.’

The German Armed Forces already use the Kalaetron product family in self-protection and SIGINT systems.

Key elements of the system include a digitised broadband receiver, an electronically controllable antenna, and a condensed structure of electronic components.

Hensoldt said these combinations, in concert, allowed for SIGINT equipment to be integrated into a compact pod that can be easily deployed on flying platforms.

