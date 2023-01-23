Hensoldt develops demonstrator SIGINT pod for Eurodrone

Hensoldt is developing sensor equipment that can be integrated into a pod, giving the Eurodrone signals intelligence (SIGINT) capability.

The SIGINT technology will utilise digitation advancements, including electronic beam steering and metallic 3D printing, already used on the company's Kalaetron product line.

A contract for implementation and testing of a SIGINT demonstrator worth €15 million ($16.3 million) has been awarded by the German BAAINBw procurement agency.

As part of the contract, Hensoldt is developing a system architecture for integrating SIGINT capability into the Eurodrone’s mission system.

Hensoldt Spectrum Dominance & Airborne Solutions Division head Christoph Ruffner said: ‘From our experience with other SIGINT projects and our own technology programmes, we are in a position to offer a flexible SIGINT solution for the Eurodrone that can be integrated into a pod, but can also be used networked with other platforms.’

The German Armed Forces already use the Kalaetron product family in self-protection and SIGINT systems.

Key elements of the system include a digitised broadband receiver, an electronically controllable antenna, and a condensed structure of electronic components.

Hensoldt said these combinations, in concert, allowed for SIGINT equipment to be integrated into a compact pod that can be easily deployed on flying platforms.