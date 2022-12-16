Germany greenlights F-35 jet purchase for nuclear strike role

The German Parliament's budget committee has greenlit the purchase of 35 Lockheed Martin F-35s for the German Air Force.

The F-35s will replace ageing Tornadoes in the nuclear-carrying role in a deal worth €8.3 billion ($8.8 billion).

The Foreign Military Sale (FMS) includes engines, role-specific mission equipment, spare and replacement parts, technical and logistic support, training and armament.

German Air Force head Lt Gen Ingo Gerhartz said in a statement: 'There is only one answer to Putin's aggression: unity in NATO and credible deterrence. That is precisely why the decision for the F-35 is without alternative,'

Gerhartz added that, combined with further development of the Eurofighter Typhoon; the German Air Force was taking 'an important step' towards the future.

Deliveries of the aircraft will begin in 2026. The first eight F-35s will be stationed in the US for pilot and ground crew training.

From 2027, aircraft will be stationed at Büchel Air Base to enable nuclear participation.

Over 875 F-35s have been delivered and are in service with numerous air forces.