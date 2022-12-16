To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Germany greenlights F-35 jet purchase for nuclear strike role

16th December 2022 - 09:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Germany's F-35s will replace its ageing fleet of Tornadoes. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Germany is buying the F-35A conventional take-off and landing variant of the fighter jet.

The German Parliament's budget committee has greenlit the purchase of 35 Lockheed Martin F-35s for the German Air Force.

The F-35s will replace ageing Tornadoes in the nuclear-carrying role in a deal worth €8.3 billion ($8.8 billion).

The Foreign Military Sale (FMS) includes engines, role-specific mission equipment, spare and replacement parts, technical and logistic support, training and armament.

Related Articles

Remarkable turnaround sees Germany pick F-35 and Eurofighter ECR

Singapore leaves door open to F-35 variants

FCAS ready to move to next phase, says Airbus

German Air Force head Lt Gen Ingo Gerhartz said in a statement: 'There is only one answer to Putin's aggression: unity in NATO and credible deterrence. That is precisely why the decision for the F-35 is without alternative,'

Gerhartz added that, combined with further development of the Eurofighter Typhoon; the German Air Force was taking 'an important step' towards the future.

Deliveries of the aircraft will begin in 2026. The first eight F-35s will be stationed in the US for pilot and ground crew training.

From 2027, aircraft will be stationed at Büchel Air Base to enable nuclear participation.

Over 875 F-35s have been delivered and are in service with numerous air forces.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us