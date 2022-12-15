FCAS ready to move to next phase, says Airbus
Airbus provided upgrades on the timeline of the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme during a media briefing on 12 December.
Company officials said the FCAS will go into Phase 1B, which covers aircraft architecture selection, by the end of the year. Work will continue on demonstrator development efforts related to the next-generation fighter (NGF), the Loyal Wingman platforms and other technologies.
Shephard previously reported that Airbus wants to see a design and test phase include three FCAS demonstrators — one apiece for France, Germany and Spain — based around legacy Eurofighter Typhoon and Rafale parts.
