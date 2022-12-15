To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

FCAS ready to move to next phase, says Airbus

15th December 2022 - 09:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

An indication that the programme was finally gaining ground came in the middle of November when Airbus said both France and Germany were adamant FCAS 'must work'. (Photo: Airbus)

Following slow progress on the Franco-German Future Combat Air System programme, developers are ready to formally advance to a significant stage of the project.

Airbus provided upgrades on the timeline of the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme during a media briefing on 12 December.

Company officials said the FCAS will go into Phase 1B, which covers aircraft architecture selection, by the end of the year. Work will continue on demonstrator development efforts related to the next-generation fighter (NGF), the Loyal Wingman platforms and other technologies.

Shephard previously reported that Airbus wants to see a design and test phase include three FCAS demonstrators — one apiece for France, Germany and Spain — based around legacy Eurofighter Typhoon and Rafale parts.

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

