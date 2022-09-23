To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Singapore leaves door open to F-35 variants

23rd September 2022 - 02:30 GMT | by Roy Choo in Sydney

USMC F-35Bs refuel from an RSAF A330 MRTT during Exercise Pitch Black 2022. (Australian Department of Defence)

Singapore is evaluating other variants of the F-35 in additional to the STOVL variant it has on order.

While Singapore has placed a firm order for the short take-off and vertical landing F-35B fighter, it is continuing its evaluation and will not rule out ordering another variant.

This is according to Maj Zhang Jianwei, who heads the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) Next-Generation Fighter Project Office, speaking to media on the sidelines of Exercise Pitch Black in September: 

‘While our rigorous evaluation process has identified F-35B as the most suitable replacement for the F-16, we will continue our rigorous evaluation and make further decisions when we are ready.’

Singapore signed a letter of offer and acceptance for four F-35Bs

Roy Choo

Author

Roy Choo

Rex Choo is a freelance journalist based in Australia.

