Singapore leaves door open to F-35 variants
While Singapore has placed a firm order for the short take-off and vertical landing F-35B fighter, it is continuing its evaluation and will not rule out ordering another variant.
This is according to Maj Zhang Jianwei, who heads the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) Next-Generation Fighter Project Office, speaking to media on the sidelines of Exercise Pitch Black in September:
‘While our rigorous evaluation process has identified F-35B as the most suitable replacement for the F-16, we will continue our rigorous evaluation and make further decisions when we are ready.’
Singapore signed a letter of offer and acceptance for four F-35Bs
