Germany becomes fifth JSM customer with planned $644 million order

Germany has signed an agreement with Kongsberg to purchase JSMs with a contract worth as much as NOK6.5 billion (US$644 million) expected to be signed by the end of June.

The purchase was approved by Germany’s parliament, the Bundestag, on 4 June and negotiations are ongoing on the final details.

“The proposed acquisition is structured as a government-to-government sale between Norway and Germany, under the Naval Defence Material Cooperation between the two nations,” the company said. “According to the agreement, Norway’s Defence Material Agency will act as contract partner.”

Germany will join Norway, Japan, Australia and the US as a country set