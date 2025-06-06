To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • German Air Force pushes ahead with A400M infrared protection system upgrade

German Air Force pushes ahead with A400M infrared protection system upgrade

6th June 2025 - 11:30 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

The A400M aircraft has beendesigned for tactical and strategic mission capabilities. (Photo: Airbus)

The Direct Infrared Counter Measures (DIRCM) system will serve to protect the aircraft from surface-to-air missile threats, with installation scheduled for later this year.

Airbus and the German procurement agency, Bundesamt für Ausrüstung, Informationstechnik und Nutzung der Bundeswehr (BAAINBw), have signed an agreement to upgrade 23 German Air Force A400M aircraft with Direct Infrared Counter Measures (DIRCM) systems made by Elbit Systems.

The J-MUSIC DIRCM is a larger variant of the system, designed to protect larger tank and transport aircraft, and provides protection against multiple and simultaneous counter surface-to-air missiles threats, Elbit Systems noted.

The systems will be installed during a scheduled maintenance visit, according to Airbus. Certification of the newly installed system on the A400M is scheduled for mid-2025, with complete installation of

