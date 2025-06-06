German Air Force pushes ahead with A400M infrared protection system upgrade
Airbus and the German procurement agency, Bundesamt für Ausrüstung, Informationstechnik und Nutzung der Bundeswehr (BAAINBw), have signed an agreement to upgrade 23 German Air Force A400M aircraft with Direct Infrared Counter Measures (DIRCM) systems made by Elbit Systems.
The J-MUSIC DIRCM is a larger variant of the system, designed to protect larger tank and transport aircraft, and provides protection against multiple and simultaneous counter surface-to-air missiles threats, Elbit Systems noted.
The systems will be installed during a scheduled maintenance visit, according to Airbus. Certification of the newly installed system on the A400M is scheduled for mid-2025, with complete installation of
