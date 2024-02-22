Singapore Airshow 2024: General Atomics looks to broaden Mojave UAV role amid FARA cancellation

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has said it will complete demonstrations and developments of its Mojave MALE UAV, as some of its platforms look likely to benefit from the attention being placed on UAVs after the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) programme was cancelled.

A senior company representative said at the Singapore Airshow 2024 that GA-ASI had been investing in Independent Research and Development (IRAD) to explore innovative applications and capabilities to broaden the scope of uncrewed aircraft roles.

The US Army announced the cancellation of its multi-billion-dollar FARA effort two weeks ago and said that some of the funds would be reallocated to prioritise the procurement and development of uncrewed platforms.

Asked whether the company had its eyes on the FARA funds, C Mark Brinkley, senior director of strategic communications and marketing at GA-ASI, remarked: “I don’t want to link these [GA-ASI’s efforts] specifically to [FARA]…but I would say we have been working with the US Army for a long time.

“We’ve done a lot of work with our Mojave product and I think we’re just scratching the surface of what it could be in the future,” Brinkley told Shephard during an interview at the trade fair.

He added that GA-ASI had conducted an aircraft carrier launch last year with the Mojave and was set to do a couple of things in the close air support and contested logistics space this year that “are going to change some minds about what else this aircraft can be”. Brinkley said he was not ready to disclose any specifics yet.

The representative did suggest, however, that observers could examine programmes such as Mojave and begin contemplating the diverse roles that a short takeoff and landing aircraft (STOL) with a “significant payload at a reasonable price” could fulfil. He said GA-ASI has been doing all these demonstrations and developments on IRAD.

“What we have to do is re-educate people that FARA was always a mission, not a product,” Brinkley noted. “And if you’re trying to complete a mission, there may be other ways to complete that mission…and then maybe [the use of UAVs] is one. I think we have a lot of opportunity to talk to the government about what would that be.”

Kicked off in 2018, the US Army designed FARA to restore armed aerial reconnaissance capability following the retirement of the OH-58 Kiowa in July 2020 and to replace some of the older AH-64 Apache attack helicopters.

It was not the first time GA-ASI had pitched uncrewed systems for a FARA-like capability. It has previously claimed that the Mojave should be considered for Special Operations Command’s (SOCOM’s) Armed Overwatch programme, which was seeking 75 light attack aircraft to perform close air support and armed reconnaissance for its ground troops.

In the case of FARA, Brinkley warned that UAVs would not provide a one-for-one replacement since the effort was intended to acquire a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability.

Alongside the renewed focus on uncrewed platforms, the other three areas where the Army will invest the freed-up funds from FARA will be in a new multi-year procurement deal with Sikorsky for UH-60M Black Hawk line (while stopping the production of the UH-60V); continuing FLRAA development as planned; and formally launching the production of the CH-47F Block II Chinook. The prioritisation of these initiatives underscored the Army's commitment to retaining human-piloted helicopters for the foreseeable future.

According to a study conducted by MITRE last year, the Army could face difficulties in meeting future reconnaissance needs solely with uncrewed platforms. In response, Brinkley pointed out that “no one is ever fully prepared until they do it”, drawing attention to historical examples such as the introduction of helicopters, which were once considered radical innovations, to the battlefield.

