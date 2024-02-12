General Atomics unveils XQ-67A combat drone

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has unveiled its new uncrewed combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), the XQ-67A, as part of the US Air Force’s (USAF) Off-Board Sensing Station (OBSS).

Although the platform’s features largely remained secretive, the images released by the manufacturer showed that the drone has a splayed v-tail, a main wing with a low sweep, a retractable tricycle landing gear and a top-mounted dorsal engine intake. Visually, the drone resembles the Avenger, MQ-25 Stingray tanker and the XQ-58 Valkyrie.

“Without getting into specifics…we are stepping through that programme methodically and working closely with our government partners