BAE Systems future-proofs Typhoon with 'Tranche 5' upgrades and GCAP synergies

BAE Systems is working to future-proof the Eurofighter Typhoon by reengineering certain aspects of the jet under the mid-life upgrade, widely known as Long-Term Evolution (LTE).

These enhancements will include substantially increased computational power, upgrading the core of the weapon systems, and giving the aircraft new mission computing and software.

These all fall under the Medulla project, which aims to assess the future operational space and threat environment and create solutions for the 2030s data- and software-intensive battlespace.

Anthony Gregory, BAE Systems Europe BD director, told reporters at the company’s Warton facility that there are clear parallels between the Typhoon