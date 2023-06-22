To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Paris Air Show: Eurofighter confident it can sell up to 200 jets in the next two years

22nd June 2023 - 10:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in Paris

RSS

Mezzanatto said Eurofighter is preparing to fully support its partner companies in the export market to meet increased demand. (Photo: Eurofighter)

Eurofighter expressed confidence in expanding its customer base and emphasised ongoing negotiations with potential buyers, including Poland, while a deal with Saudi Arabia remains gridlocked.

Eurofighter GmbH is confident it will sign deals for around 150 to 200 Typhoon fighter jets for various customers in the next couple of years, company officials told reporters at Le Bourget during Paris Air Show 2023.

Speaking at a press briefing, freshly appointed CEO of Eurofighter Giancarlo Mezzanatto said his company is in a ‘very good’ position to sell new fourth-generation jets to existing customers and expand the Eurofighter operator base as well.

‘We are talking about numbers [between] 150 and 200 aircraft opportunities for the next two years in terms of new orders,’ Mezzanatto said.

This optimistic assessment likely

