Paris Air Show: Eurofighter confident it can sell up to 200 jets in the next two years
Eurofighter GmbH is confident it will sign deals for around 150 to 200 Typhoon fighter jets for various customers in the next couple of years, company officials told reporters at Le Bourget during Paris Air Show 2023.
Speaking at a press briefing, freshly appointed CEO of Eurofighter Giancarlo Mezzanatto said his company is in a ‘very good’ position to sell new fourth-generation jets to existing customers and expand the Eurofighter operator base as well.
‘We are talking about numbers [between] 150 and 200 aircraft opportunities for the next two years in terms of new orders,’ Mezzanatto said.
This optimistic assessment likely
