Fourth Triton UAS delivery for US Navy sees completion of first operational orbit
Northrop Grumman has delivered the fourth multi-intelligence MQ-4C Triton to the USN ahead of initial operational capability (IOC) this year.
This delivery completes the set of aircraft for Unmanned Patrol Squadron (VUP) 19’s establishment of the first operational orbit, while a second orbit is preparing for delivery in the summer. With three orbits planned around the world, the Triton will provide 24/7 maritime awareness.
In its multi-intelligence configuration, IFC-4, the MQ-4C features a 360-degree AESA maritime radar, full-motion EO/IR video streaming, and an upgraded ZLA-1(v2) ELINT sensor and new SIGINT sensor based on those used on the crewed Lockheed Martin EP-3E.
Related Articles
Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force begins trials with MQ-9B SeaGuardian UAS
US Navy anti-sub exercise puts crewed-uncrewed teaming to the test
Northrop Grumman achieves design milestone for US Pacific missile tracking
Shephard Defence Insight notes that following procurement of 14 MQ-4Cs before 2021, Naval Air Systems Command awarded Northrop Grumman a $98.9 million contract modification for one additional Lot Five MQ-4C. This avoided a two-year production gap from FY2021 to 2023 that had been foreshadowed by the USN's FY2021 Budget estimate.
However, the USN's FY 2022 Budget estimate stated that a one-year production gap would still occur in FY2022 before the resumption of production in FY2023.
On 22 June 2022, the DoD announced that Northrop had been awarded a $248.23 million contract modification for two additional low-rate initial production (LRIP) Lot 5 MQ-4Cs. Therefore, 17 units have been contracted to date for $3.172 billion.
Defence Insight believes that these 17 contracted MQ-4Cs are, according to the 2022 Director, Operational Test & Evaluation ) Strategy document, designed to deliver SIGINT capability sufficient to cover the role of the retiring EP-3E Aries II aircraft.
The USN's FY2022 & FY2023 Budget estimate does not provide any post-FY2022 details for the programme. However, to meet its target of 65 units, the USN needs to procure an additional 37 units for $6.448 billion.
Based on the USN's FY2022 budget request, MQ-4C's flyaway unit cost is $141.80 million.
More from Air Warfare
-
Indonesia orders GM400α radars to enhance its patchy air surveillance
Indonesia has inked a long-awaited deal for multiple air surveillance radars that will close gaps in the military's ability to monitor aircraft movements.
-
Paris Air Show: Ukraine to benefit from billion-dollar AMRAAM deal
Ukraine will benefit from a new $1.15 billion AMRAAM contract awarded to RTX – the company formerly known as Raytheon - by the US Air Force.
-
Lockheed calls for ‘forward-looking approach’ on F-35 engine at Paris Air Show
Lockheed Martin emphasises the need for more power and cooling, suggesting a potential requirement for an Adaptive Engine Transition Program (AETP) performance-related improvement, a programme that was recently revived by the House Armed Services Committee.
-
Paris Air Show: Eurofighter confident it can sell up to 200 jets in the next two years
Eurofighter expressed confidence in expanding its customer base and emphasised ongoing negotiations with potential buyers, including Poland, while a deal with Saudi Arabia remains gridlocked.