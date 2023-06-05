Northrop Grumman achieves design milestone for US Pacific missile tracking
Northrop Grumman Corporation has recently completed a preliminary design review (PDR) of the Relay Ground Station-Asia (RGS-A) for the US Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific.
RGS-A will connect legacy and next-generation satellites and end users, and completion of the PDR confirms the effort is on track to renew existing missile warning systems.
The review was completed a month ahead of schedule.
Aaron Dann, VP, strategic force programmes, at Northrop Grumman said: 'The preliminary design review exceeded our customers’ expectations and is the next step in delivering much-needed new capabilities to the Pacific region.'
RGS-A supports the US Space Force's Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution (FORGE) system. This includes relay ground stations capable of supporting existing and new constellations with the ability to handle changes in bandwidth and availability.
Northrop Grumman was awarded a $99.6 million five-year contract by NIWC Pacific last year to design, develop, integrate, test and deliver the RGS-A.
NIWC Pacific will develop six antennas for RGS-A to enable the Space Systems Command Space-Based Infrared System (SBIRS) network which keeps legacy satellites in geosynchronous orbit. RGS-A will be deployed to Guam and is on schedule to be installed by late 2025.
