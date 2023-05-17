To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force begins trials with MQ-9B SeaGuardian UAS

Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force begins trials with MQ-9B SeaGuardian UAS

17th May 2023 - 23:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The JMSDF has started a trial of the MQ-9B SeaGuardian to monitor waters around Japan. (Photo: GA-ASI)

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) has joined the Japan Coast Guard in flying the MQ-9B UAV for maritime surveillance purposes.

On 9 May, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) commenced trial operations of the MQ-9B SeaGuardian MALE UAV platform.

The JMSDF is conducting the trials with a GA-ASI MQ-9B painted all in white. It is operating from the JMSDF’s Hachinohe Air Base in northern Honshu.

On 27 February, GA-ASI announced that it had been selected to support the JMSDF for this MALE RPAS Trial Operation Project. The OEM had originally said this effort would commence in April.

At the time, GA-ASI president David R Alexander said: ‘We’re pleased to support the JMSDF’s trial operation with our SeaGuardian UAS. We know

