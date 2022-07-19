Farnborough 2022: Netherlands continues to play important role in F-35 sustainment

Honeywell and Dutch aircraft components and services provider Aeronamic have signed a long-term licensed service centre agreement to create a depot in the Netherlands for sustainment of the power and thermal management system (PTMS) aboard the F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft.

F-35 operators in Europe will benefit from lower ownership costs, reduced logistics footprint and increased efficiency and sustainability, Honeywell and Aeronamic noted in a joint statement on 18 July.

Reinoud Siezen, VP for business development and programmes at Aeronamic, said: ‘Our central location in the Netherlands is favourable for European market operations because we can combine Honeywell’s extensive knowledge and skills with our regional expertise.’

Each F-35 contains about 100 unique Honeywell-made parts, and the company stated that its PTMS combines three aircraft systems into one.

The Netherlands already plays an important role in engine and subsystem maintenance of the F-35: In August 2021, a maintenance facility run by Standard Aero achieved all initial depot capability (IDC) requirements for the repair and overhaul of the Pratt & Whitney F135 engine that powers all three variants of the F-35.

Four months beforehand, the Honeywell and GKN company Fokker Landing Gear agreed to set up a dedicated European MRO facility for F-35 wheels and brakes.