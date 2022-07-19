To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Farnborough 2022: Netherlands continues to play important role in F-35 sustainment

Farnborough 2022: Netherlands continues to play important role in F-35 sustainment

19th July 2022 - 14:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

European F-35 operators will have access to a Dutch hub for PTMS sustainment. (Photo: RNLAF)

A new depot in the Netherlands will focus on sustainment of the power and thermal management system on F-35s operated by European air forces.

Honeywell and Dutch aircraft components and services provider Aeronamic have signed a long-term licensed service centre agreement to create a depot in the Netherlands for sustainment of the power and thermal management system (PTMS) aboard the F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft.

F-35 operators in Europe will benefit from lower ownership costs, reduced logistics footprint and increased efficiency and sustainability, Honeywell and Aeronamic noted in a joint statement on 18 July.

Reinoud Siezen, VP for business development and programmes at Aeronamic, said: ‘Our central location in the Netherlands is favourable for European market operations because we can combine Honeywell’s extensive knowledge and skills with our regional expertise.’

Each F-35 contains about 100 unique Honeywell-made parts, and the company stated that its PTMS combines three aircraft systems into one.

The Netherlands already plays an important role in engine and subsystem maintenance of the F-35: In August 2021, a maintenance facility run by Standard Aero achieved all initial depot capability (IDC) requirements for the repair and overhaul of the Pratt & Whitney F135 engine that powers all three variants of the F-35.

Four months beforehand, the Honeywell and GKN company Fokker Landing Gear agreed to set up a dedicated European MRO facility for F-35 wheels and brakes.

