Farnborough 2022: Lockheed Martin delivers LANCE airborne directed-energy weapon to US Air Force Research Laboratory

Lockheed Martin has completed acceptance testing and delivered a low-SWaP airborne directed-energy weapon to the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) in Q1 2022.

Lockheed Martin revealed the news during a press briefing about its laser directed-energy weapons portfolio ahead of the Farnborough Air Show.

The system would give fighter aircraft a means of defending themselves from aerial missile threats.

Lockheed Martin advanced product solutions strategy and business development director Tyler Griffin told reporters that the Laser Enhancements for Next-Generation Compact Environments (LANCE) high-energy laser is the smallest and lightest laser of its power level built by the company to date.

Lockheed Martin received the LANCE contract as part of the US AFRL's Self-protect High Energy Laser Demonstrator (SHiELD) programme to demonstrate an aircraft pod-directed energy laser system for defence against surface-to-air (SAM) and air-to-air missiles.

The company stated that LANCE represents a critical component in developing airborne laser weapon systems.

Griffin described how LANCE demonstrated Lockheed Martin's ability to deliver a high-energy laser with the level of ruggedisation and power density required to enable tactical deployment of an airborne laser weapon.

He explained that LANCE was one-sixth the size of a system Lockheed Martin built for the US Army in 2017 under the Robust Electric Laser Initiative (RELI) effort.

'It [LANCE] highlights Lockheed Martin continuing along a technology roadmap and progressing into the five to 10 kilogramme per kilowatt range in the near future to enable employment on these tactical aircraft.' Griffin added.

LANCE is one of three SHiELD components, the others being the SHiELD Turret Research in Aero Effects (STRAFE) beam control system and the Laser Pod Research & Development (LPRD) tactical fighter jet mounted pod to power and cool the laser.