Farnborough 2022: Blaze reveals Spider UAV at Farnborough Airshow

IMCO Group subsidiary Blaze’s new Spider VTOL, revealed during the Farnborough International Airshow on 18-22 July, is a mini electrical fixed-wing VTOL UAV utilising a single motor and a single propeller.

Unlike traditional VTOL UAVs that have dedicated motors, propellors and structural parts for performing take-off and landing, the Spider VTOL utilises a single nose-mounted electrical motor and propeller for both VTOL and horizontal flight.

These capabilities enable the Spider VTOL to uniquely perform point take-offs and landings in small, congested areas such as a forest clearing or small ship and operate in harsh wind and weather conditions without compromising performance.

The new UAV is lightweight and its full operational cycle, from deployment to recovery and packing, can be performed by a single operator.

Its flying wing design and belly-mounted payload configuration contribute to its high performance, assuring high operational availability of up to three hours, high survivability and fast redeployment time.

The Spider VTOL can be equipped with various advanced payloads, providing covert real time day and night intelligence for open and urban areas.