Pratt & Whitney's F-35 engine upgrade gets another boost

The F-35 Engine Core Upgrade (ECU) programme is the fastest, most cost-effective and lowest-risk approach to Block 4 capability that will allow global F-35 partners to continue to enjoy the benefits of interoperability and sustainment, a Pratt & Whitney official has told Shephard.

Pratt & Whitney was recently awarded a $66 million contract modification for the continued F135 ECU preliminary design efforts, bringing the current value of the effort to $180 million.

The USAF chose the ECU programme over developing Adaptive Engine Technology Program (AETP) powerplants for the F-35 in March, deeming the cost too high.

