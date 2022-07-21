To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Pratt & Whitney offers core upgrade to the F135 engine (Studio)

21st July 2022 - 22:20 GMT | by Studio in Farnborough

RSS
At the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow, Pratt & Whitney outlines why it believes a core upgrade is the best option for the F-35 programme.

Brought to you in partnership with Raytheon Technologies

Jen Latka​, Vice President of the F135 Programme at Pratt & Whitney, speaks to Shephard Studio at the 2022 Farnborough Airshow about F135 performance, sustainment and upgrade plans.

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Raytheon Technologies at FIA 2022

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us