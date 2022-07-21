Pratt & Whitney offers core upgrade to the F135 engine (Studio)
Jen Latka, Vice President of the F135 Programme at Pratt & Whitney, speaks to Shephard Studio at the 2022 Farnborough Airshow about F135 performance, sustainment and upgrade plans.
