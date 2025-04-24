Turkey’s Eurofighter process going to plan despite German block, says minister

Turkey is facing a pause in its fighter jet acquisition plans, following a report from German newspaper Handelsblatt that Germany had blocked the sale of 40 Eurofighter Typhoon’s to the country, following the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.

The relationship between Turkey and Germany with reference to the Typhoon acquisition has been a contentious one. However, in October 2024, the Germany softened its previous objections to sale and gave the go-ahead for technical talks with Turkey. The total programme value is estimated at US$5.38 billion.

The German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy did not confirm any report