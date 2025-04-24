Belgium considers additional F-35 order to boost fleet
Belgium will procure more F-35 aircraft from Lockheed Martin, Prime Minister Bart De Wever disclosed during a parliamentary session on 23 April.
The decision by Belgium to purchase additional F-35 aircraft was already floated in April 2025, when Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken disclosed in an interview with Het Laatste Nieuws that he had asked the Italian Defence ministry to produce any new F-35s procured by the country in Italy and not the US.
Belgium previously ordered 34 F-35 aircraft from Lockheed Martin in 2018 at a cost of €4 billion (US$4.5 billion) to replace its ageing F-16 fleet, which
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
Airbus awaits USMC decision on Logistics Connector programme
Airbus has been advancing development of its uncrewed MQ-72C Logistics Connector for the US Marine Corps, with a decision on the programme expected in early 2026.
-
India set to sign Rafale-M deal
New Delhi gears up to sign Navy Rafale deal as talks swirl around a potential assembly line in Nagpur.
-
Lockheed Martin wants to “supercharge” F-35 after NGAD loss
The investment in technologies developed for Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) aircraft bid will now be applied to its F-35 and F-22 aircraft, according to Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet.
-
USSOCOM outlines acquisition priorities for FY2026
The service is seeking all-domain autonomous and counter-robotic solutions as well as deep sensing and assured access technologies.