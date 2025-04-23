To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

India set to sign Rafale-M deal

23rd April 2025 - 12:55 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in New Delhi

India could host a Rafale FAL in Nagpur as part of expanding Indo-French fighter jet cooperation. (Photo: Dassault Aviation)

New Delhi gears up to sign Navy Rafale deal as talks swirl around a potential assembly line in Nagpur.

India’s Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the long-awaited procurement of 26 Rafale M fighter jets for the Indian Navy with the contract expected to be signed in New Delhi on April 28 or 29, coinciding with the visit of French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu.

The deal includes 22 single-seaters and four twin-seaters, alongside fleet maintenance, logistical support, training and a component of indigenous manufacturing.

The first Rafale Ms are scheduled to arrive within four years of contract signing, with full delivery expected over six years. With Dassault Aviation juggling delivery commitments to

