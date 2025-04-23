India set to sign Rafale-M deal
India’s Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the long-awaited procurement of 26 Rafale M fighter jets for the Indian Navy with the contract expected to be signed in New Delhi on April 28 or 29, coinciding with the visit of French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu.
The deal includes 22 single-seaters and four twin-seaters, alongside fleet maintenance, logistical support, training and a component of indigenous manufacturing.
The first Rafale Ms are scheduled to arrive within four years of contract signing, with full delivery expected over six years. With Dassault Aviation juggling delivery commitments to
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
USSOCOM outlines acquisition priorities for FY2026
The service is seeking all-domain autonomous and counter-robotic solutions as well as deep sensing and assured access technologies.
-
Italy boosts UAV fleet with Jump-20 procurement and ScanEagle additions
The Jump-20 uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) procurement will replace Italy’s RQ-7 Shadow UAS fleet.
-
Co-operation continues as tri-national F-35s break new ground in Pacific exercise
The February exercise marked a milestone in multinational cooperation with fifth-generational air warfare capabilities, but will it continue considering shifting US politics?