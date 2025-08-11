Estonia proposes Baltic Drone Wall to protect NATO’s eastern flank
An AI-powered network of sensors, jammers and drone interceptors could protect Baltic states from future Russian aggression within a year if Europe agrees on funding in time.
The Baltic Drone Wall project is spearheaded by Estonia, the tiny Baltic state with a population of only 1.37 million, which has a 324-kilometre border with Russia. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the former Soviet republic has positioned itself as one of Ukraine’s most determined allies with dozens of companies having joined the defence tech innovation race to ward off Russian advances.
“We have been living with Russia next to
