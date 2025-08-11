To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Estonia proposes Baltic Drone Wall to protect NATO’s eastern flank

Estonia proposes Baltic Drone Wall to protect NATO’s eastern flank

11th August 2025 - 09:02 GMT | by Tereza Pultarova

RSS

Frankenburg Technologies' anti-drone missile system, Mk1. (Photo: Frankenburg Technologies)

The project, which involves several allied nations including Finland, Norway and Poland, is envisioned to involve different layers of systems and capabilities that can work to deter any possible Russian drone attacks.

An AI-powered network of sensors, jammers and drone interceptors could protect Baltic states from future Russian aggression within a year if Europe agrees on funding in time.

The Baltic Drone Wall project is spearheaded by Estonia, the tiny Baltic state with a population of only 1.37 million, which has a 324-kilometre border with Russia. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the former Soviet republic has positioned itself as one of Ukraine’s most determined allies with dozens of companies having joined the defence tech innovation race to ward off Russian advances.

“We have been living with Russia next to

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Tereza Pultarova

Author

Tereza Pultarova

Tereza Pultarova is a freelance space journalist based in the UK.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us