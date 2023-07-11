To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Elbit Systems to equip Philippine maritime patrol aircraft

11th July 2023 - 09:30 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Philippine Air Force’s new long-range patrol aircraft, to be customised by Elbit Systems, will look similar to this Italian Air Force ATR 72 MPA. (Photo: Leonardo)

The Israeli company will integrate maritime patrol mission systems onto an ATR 72 turboprop for the Philippine Air Force.

On 10 July, Elbit Systems announced that it had won a contract for two long-range patrol aircraft. Although the Israeli company did not disclose the customer other than to say it was an Asia-Pacific nation, Shephard can confirm it is the Philippines.

The pair of aircraft is based on the ATR 72-600 airframe, equipped with an ‘advanced and comprehensive mission suite’. The latter includes a mission management system, EO sensor, maritime surveillance radar, SIGINT and communication systems.

Manila has been seeking maritime patrol aircraft for the Philippine Air Force (PAF) since 2013, so the quest to conclude a deal has

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

