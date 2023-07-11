Elbit Systems to equip Philippine maritime patrol aircraft

On 10 July, Elbit Systems announced that it had won a contract for two long-range patrol aircraft. Although the Israeli company did not disclose the customer other than to say it was an Asia-Pacific nation, Shephard can confirm it is the Philippines.

The pair of aircraft is based on the ATR 72-600 airframe, equipped with an ‘advanced and comprehensive mission suite’. The latter includes a mission management system, EO sensor, maritime surveillance radar, SIGINT and communication systems.

Manila has been seeking maritime patrol aircraft for the Philippine Air Force (PAF) since 2013, so the quest to conclude a deal has