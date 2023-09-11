DSEI 2023: ISS Aerospace unveils tube-launched Wasp tactical UAS
The company describes the platform as ‘next generation technology for semi-autonomous aerial systems [for] defence and security applications including time-critical detector and effector missions.’
It is man-portable, deploys in less than 3s and after initial rocket launch transitions to conventional multi-rotor flight. The launcher can be operated physically by a person or remotely if mounted on a vehicle, infrastructure or ship and the entire system is reusable.
The UAS is equipped with a high-performance gimbal-mounted EO/IR camera with rangefinder, plus a modular payload system carrying up to 1.5kg with the potential to deliver a payload, including kinetic, to a range of 24km.
The unit has folded dimensions of 138mm in diameter and 550m long with a weight of 4kg without payload and a MTOW of 6kg. It has a service ceiling of 4,000m, a maximum speed of 25m/s and maximum flight time of 30min without payload or 20min with.
The company describes the UAV as capable of swarming with a broad range of operational uses, including multi-domain situational awareness and threat assessment; acting as a loitering platform for C-UAS, ground or maritime force protection missions; and delivering urgent medical supplies.
Ryan Kempley, CEO of ISS Aerospace, said: ‘[Wasp] is now a viable prototype, ready for rapid iteration to meet customer needs.’
More from DSEI 2023 | View all news
-
DSEI 2023: OneWeb plans for next-generation satellites as constellation nears global coverage
Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company OneWeb will provide a global system from early next year with all 634 first-generation satellites in orbit and plans are under way to put next-generation satellites into space in three or four years’ time.
-
Delay to Irish Naval Service's new Multi-Role Vessel tender raises affordability questions
An expected tender for the procurement of a new Multi Role Vessel (MRV) for the Irish Naval Service (INS) this year has yet to emerge.
-
DSEI 2023: latest consortium to bid for British Army collective training steps forward
With a commitment to making training more efficient, effective, and frequent, Team Crucible plans to provide a digitally enabled collective training service for the British Army, employing real-time data feedback and advanced synthetic capabilities.
-
DSEI 2023: Will UK defence be 'on pause' until the next general election?
The 2023 edition of DSEI will be the last to be held during the current UK Parliament. With an election due within 16 months, is this the ‘end of term’ for the current government, and what are the prospects for the MoD and British defence more widely?
-
DSEI 2023: ST Engineering shows latest mortar and announces UK partnership
As ST Engineering's latest 120mm Ground Deployed Advanced Mortar System (GDAMS) makes its first appearance at DSEI 2023, the Singaporean company has announced a partnership with NP Aerospace to take on UK and NATO market opportunities.
-
DSEI 2023: Elbit wins $109 million contract to supply Iron Fist APS for CV90 vehicles
Elbit Systems has been awarded a $109 million contract to provide BAE Systems Hägglunds with the Iron Fist Active Protection System (APS) for installation on the CV90 platform, enhancing the vehicle's protection against threats.