DSEI 2023: ISS Aerospace unveils tube-launched Wasp tactical UAS

The company describes the platform as ‘next generation technology for semi-autonomous aerial systems [for] defence and security applications including time-critical detector and effector missions.’

It is man-portable, deploys in less than 3s and after initial rocket launch transitions to conventional multi-rotor flight. The launcher can be operated physically by a person or remotely if mounted on a vehicle, infrastructure or ship and the entire system is reusable.

The UAS is equipped with a high-performance gimbal-mounted EO/IR camera with rangefinder, plus a modular payload system carrying up to 1.5kg with the potential to deliver a payload, including kinetic, to a range of 24km.

Related Articles

Turkish defence industry expands drone portfolio with new tactical UAVs

Ukraine approves artifiicial intelligence-enabled Saker drone for use in combat

DSEI 2023: UMS Skeldar and Marshall unveil containerised deployment system for V-200 UAS

The unit has folded dimensions of 138mm in diameter and 550m long with a weight of 4kg without payload and a MTOW of 6kg. It has a service ceiling of 4,000m, a maximum speed of 25m/s and maximum flight time of 30min without payload or 20min with.

The company describes the UAV as capable of swarming with a broad range of operational uses, including multi-domain situational awareness and threat assessment; acting as a loitering platform for C-UAS, ground or maritime force protection missions; and delivering urgent medical supplies.

Ryan Kempley, CEO of ISS Aerospace, said: ‘[Wasp] is now a viable prototype, ready for rapid iteration to meet customer needs.’

Shephard's DSEI 2023 coverage is sponsored by: