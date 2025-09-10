DSEI 2025: New AR3 EVO puts Tekever’s modularity ambitions under the spotlight

Tekever displayed its new AR3 EVO on the first day of DSEI 2025, noting that it has taken “the concept of modularity to the next level”.

In a promotional video played at the unveiling, the company showcased three aircraft configurations: a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) electric-powered version, a fixed-wing electric-powered uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV), and a fixed-wing gasoline-powered UAV. The latter propulsion system reportedly has 15% more fuel efficiency than the original AR3, and can now use heavy fuel.

The modularity was further highlighted by a graphic detailing all the components that could be removed and swapped on the system, including STARLINK, the propulsion system, the entire electronics system and various payloads.

The modularity of the AR3 EVO, displayed by Tekever at its stand. (Photo: author)

Alongside the new aircraft, Tekever presented the range of electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) payloads that could be fitted into the system, including the Trillium HD80, HoodTech AC11, AC06 LD, Octopus Epsilon 140, NextVision Raptor and the Tekever Gimbal. Non-EO/IR payloads shown were the IMSAR NSP-3, a signals intelligence (SIGNINT) system and electronic warfare (EW) capabilities.

In addition to these options, a spokesperson also stated that, every two weeks, a new third-party payload is successfully integrated into the system.

According to specifications revealed at DSEI 2025, the new aircraft has a payload capacity of 6kg, a cruise speed of 46 knots and a communication range of 230km. Its fixed-wing configuration has an endurance of 22 hours and a maximum take-off weight (MTOW) of 25kg, which changes to 14 hours and 30kg in the VTOL configuration.

Tekever noted that the AR3 EVO has been designed and built from the ground up for military customers, with the system possessing resilient communications and advanced navigation autonomy capable of operating in denied communications environments.

Future UK programme involvement looks likely

Despite not initially being designed for military customers, the original AR3 had market success. It was acquired by Nigeria, Portugal and the UK, with the latter acquiring the system through the StormShroud procurement, the first of the services family of Autonomous Collaboration Platforms (ACP). In Royal Air Force (RAF) service, the AR3 will carry Leonardo UK’s BriteStorm electronic warfare payload and support the RAF’s F-35B Lightning and Typhoon.

The UK is also partially responsible for the UAV being heavily involved in Ukraine, an involvement which was prominent in the AR3 EVO’s unveiling. In April 2025, Tekever stated that the AR3 had completed more than 10,000 flight hours in live combat in Ukraine, and announced that it would be opening a new office and localising parts production in Ukraine to simplify the supply of its components to partners.

Looking forward, the system – or now more likely the AR3 EVO – could also appeal to other UK programmes. Two months ago, in June, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed that the RAF and Royal Navy (RN) were working together to investigate the potential for a fixed-wing ACP to enhance the strike capabilities of the UK’s Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers, suggesting a potential procurement programme could occur.

Based on the UAV’s acquisition under StormShroud, Shephard Defence Insight analysis predicts the AR3 could also be involved in this possible procurement, with the AR3 EVO now also representing a potential option for the RN. Shephard forecasts that a US$64.32 million contract could be awarded for this effort in 2029.

