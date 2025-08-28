DSEI 2025: Saab unveils new CUAS missile solution to defeat UAS swarms

Saab has unveiled a new short-range counter-UAS (CUAS) missile solution, Nimbrix, which aims to provide a cost-effective, hard-kill solution against small uncrewed aerial systems (sUAS) and UAS swarms.

According to Saab, the missile aims to fill the gap between short-range CUAS guns and longer-range missiles, acting as a complement to other inner-layer air defence solutions such as Saab’s VASHORAD RBS 70 NG system and gun solutions like Trackfire ARES.

Speaking to select media ahead of DSEI, Saab disclosed that this missile’s development had started in 2024 with a proof of concept designed that same year and test firings taking place