DSEI 2025: Helsing and Systematic join forces to revolutionise drone recce-strike missions
German AI startup Helsing and Danish software company Systematic signed a formal partnership at DSEI 2025 to provide Europe with sovereign AI-powered swarm capabilities integrated with existing C2 systems and processes, which will, according to Helsing, “revolutionise the recce-strike complex”.
Recce-strike is an approach that uses an intelligent combination of surveillance capabilities with artillery and other strike assets to find the enemy as far forward as possible, driven by new technologies as well as strategies within the armed forces.
Through the Helsing-Systematic partnership, the companies aim to strengthen Europe’s “digital defence industrial base” by providing the “capability and capacity required for quicker decisions, state-of-the-art targeting, and precision mass strike capabilities”, with the HX-2 loitering munition.
Related Articles
Germany confirms loitering munitions contracts for its armed forces
The addition of SitaWare to the loitering munition allows users to complete essential tasks, such as “target lists, creating plans and orders, tasking strike assets, deconflicting airspace to ensure safe operations, and delivering fused friendly and enemy force pictures”.
Helsing describes the HX-2 as a software-defined and mass-producible system that can host various payload options, including multi-purpose, anti-structure and armour-penetrating-shaped charges.
The HX-2 system is widely used in Ukraine, with Helsing announcing in February 2025 that Germany would supply 6,000 units, a procurement that Shephard Defence Insight estimates has cost Germany US$600 million.
Additionally, Germany has acquired the system to test, trialling it and the OWE-V in April 2025, with an MoD spokesperson noting that the systems would inform a much larger future loitering munition procurement programme that Shephard Defence Insight values at $118.7 million.
Shephard’s DSEI 2025 coverage is sponsored by:
Related Programmes in Defence Insight
Testing Loitering Munitions [Germany]
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from DSEI 2025
-
DSEI 2025: AM General has partner lined up for British Army vehicle programme
AM General’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) A2 is in low-rate initial production and the company is looking for export orders, notably the UK’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP), to add to a recent approval for Canada to buy vehicles.
-
DSEI 2025: IDV sets eyes on British Army vehicle deal as MD calls for “acceleration” of efforts
The UK’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP) to replace thousands of vehicles is in flux as the tender for the Light Mobility Vehicle segment planned for November is set to be missed. IDV Robotics’ Dr Geoff Davis is calling for the UK government to focus broadly on indigenous capability for procurement and to do it faster.
-
DSEI 2025: Avon Protection provides first sight of new goggle and details on half mask
Avon Protection has been growing and improving its integrated systems offerings. Last year the company released its Exoskin total protective suit system and earlier this year the MITR-M1 half mask.
-
DSEI 2025: Elbit Systems set to field joint fires systems as it looks to large UK requirements
Elbit Systems UK was awarded the Dismounted Joint Fires Integrators (D-JFI) programme in January 2021, which will integrate with the UK’s army, marines and air force. The parent company has decades of heritage in the UK and is looking to compete for the Watchkeeper drone replacement.
-
DSEI 2025: Milrem’s Havoc 8×8 robot to undergo live firing trials next year
The Havoc uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) was unveiled at IDEX 2025 in February. It is built around a hybrid electric powertrain which provides silent running over medium distances and silent watch for extended periods of time.