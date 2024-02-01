Czech Republic seals $6.6 billion F-35 deal amid Gripen lease uncertainty

The lease on the Swedish fighters ends in 2029, leaving the Czech Air Force with a two-year fighter jet capability gap before the F-35s begin to arrive in 2031. (Photo: USAF/DoD)

The Czech Republic has solidified its defence stance with a historic F-35 procurement deal, yet unresolved talks have hinted at lingering considerations over potential Gripen lease extensions.