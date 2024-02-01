Czech Republic seals $6.6 billion F-35 deal amid Gripen lease uncertainty
The Czech government has signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) with the US this week to buy 24 F-35A jets in a US$6.6 billion contract, finalising its agreement for the fifth-generation fighters. Under the deal, signed by defence minister Jana Cernochova and US ambassador to the Czech Republic Bijan Sabet, the Lockheed Martin jet deliveries will take place between 2031 and 2035.
“By signing this intergovernmental agreement, our country and also our army enter a new era,” Cernochova said, adding that the fighter deal was the biggest single arms contract in the history of her country.
