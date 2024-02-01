To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Czech Republic seals $6.6 billion F-35 deal amid Gripen lease uncertainty

Czech Republic seals $6.6 billion F-35 deal amid Gripen lease uncertainty

1st February 2024 - 15:26 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

The lease on the Swedish fighters ends in 2029, leaving the Czech Air Force with a two-year fighter jet capability gap before the F-35s begin to arrive in 2031. (Photo: USAF/DoD)

The Czech Republic has solidified its defence stance with a historic F-35 procurement deal, yet unresolved talks have hinted at lingering considerations over potential Gripen lease extensions.

The Czech government has signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) with the US this week to buy 24 F-35A jets in a US$6.6 billion contract, finalising its agreement for the fifth-generation fighters. Under the deal, signed by defence minister Jana Cernochova and US ambassador to the Czech Republic Bijan Sabet, the Lockheed Martin jet deliveries will take place between 2031 and 2035.

“By signing this intergovernmental agreement, our country and also our army enter a new era,” Cernochova said, adding that the fighter deal was the biggest single arms contract in the history of her country.

As Shephard reported,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Aviation, Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us