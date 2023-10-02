To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Czech Republic commits to F-35 jets despite Saab's 'free' Gripen lease offer

Czech Republic commits to F-35 jets despite Saab's 'free' Gripen lease offer

2nd October 2023 - 13:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

Looking at the Czech F-35 delivery timescale, extending the Gripen lease may still be needed to avoid a two-year capability gap. (Photo: USAF/US DoD)

Despite Saab's attractive Gripen lease extension offer, the decision to buy the F-35 underscores the Czech Republic's commitment to the latest technology and strengthens ties with NATO allies.

The Czech government has approved a plan to buy 24 F-35 fighter jets, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said last week, announcing a deal valued at approximately $6.5 billion. This marks the largest defence contract ever signed by the Czech Republic.

Fiala said the first Lockheed Martin jets would arrive by 2031 and deliveries would be completed by 2035.

‘The first F-35s will be ready in 2029 and our pilots will start training with them in the United States then,’ Fiala said. He added that the fighters ‘will solve the future of our tactical air forces for dozens of years to come'.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Aviation, Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us