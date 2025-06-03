To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Czech Republic extend Gripen lease to bridge until entry of F-35

3rd June 2025 - 19:32 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

The Czech Air Force will continue operating Gripens until the mid-2030s. (Photo: Czech Air Force)

The Czech Republic has formally extended its lease of Saab JAS-39 Gripen fighter aircraft until 2035, allowing for the arrival of the first Lockheed Martin F-35 in 2031 and full operational capability four years later. .

The Czech Ministry of Defence (MoD) has agreed to an extension of lease of its Saab JAS-39 Gripen multirole fighter aircraft. The deal will keep the aircraft in service until the country’s Lockheed Martin F-35s enter service in the first half of the 2030s. The lease was initially due to expire in 2027.

The Czech Republic will pay SEK6 billion (US$624 million) for the lease of 12 Gripen aircraft, their servicing and pilot training which, according to the MoD, is 25% decrease on a previous offer.

The MoD said there would be reduction in the number of leased aircraft from 14 to

