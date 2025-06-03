Czech Republic extend Gripen lease to bridge until entry of F-35
The Czech Ministry of Defence (MoD) has agreed to an extension of lease of its Saab JAS-39 Gripen multirole fighter aircraft. The deal will keep the aircraft in service until the country’s Lockheed Martin F-35s enter service in the first half of the 2030s. The lease was initially due to expire in 2027.
The Czech Republic will pay SEK6 billion (US$624 million) for the lease of 12 Gripen aircraft, their servicing and pilot training which, according to the MoD, is 25% decrease on a previous offer.
The MoD said there would be reduction in the number of leased aircraft from 14 to
More from Air Warfare
-
Why is the US military focusing on having low-cost, disposable drones in its inventory?
Diverse acquisition and development efforts across the US Department of Defence (DoD) have been focusing on the benefits cheap uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) offer.
-
Macron hints at possible future Rafale deal, following France-Indonesia defence pact
The Letter of Intent (LoI)discussed deepening the partnership between the two nations and focused on military equipment that included submarines, fighter jets and frigates.
-
Canada’s P-8A aircraft to receive L3Harris surveillance systems
The Boeing P-8A maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) are set to be delivered in 2026 with L3Harris’ WECAM MX-20 enhancing its capabilities to conduct maritime and land intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions in regions like the Arctic.
-
Final Dutch F-16 bound for Ukraine, as Sweden and Latvia commit further military aid
Drones also remain a core focus for military aid funding from various allied countries, as the uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) remain a pivotal part of Ukraine’s defence strategy.