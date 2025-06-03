Czech Republic extend Gripen lease to bridge until entry of F-35

The Czech Ministry of Defence (MoD) has agreed to an extension of lease of its Saab JAS-39 Gripen multirole fighter aircraft. The deal will keep the aircraft in service until the country’s Lockheed Martin F-35s enter service in the first half of the 2030s. The lease was initially due to expire in 2027.

The Czech Republic will pay SEK6 billion (US$624 million) for the lease of 12 Gripen aircraft, their servicing and pilot training which, according to the MoD, is 25% decrease on a previous offer.

The MoD said there would be reduction in the number of leased aircraft from 14 to