Czech Republic acquires two Embraer C-390 Millennium aircraft

The Czech Ministry of Defence (MoD) have announced it will acquire two Embraer C-390 Millennium aircraft for its defence forces.

The high-wing, twin-turbofan aircraft will provide the Czech Army with improved capabilities for transporting people, materials, evacuating casualties and refuelling, the country’s Ministry of Defence stated. The contract is also said to cover ground equipment, an initial supply of spare parts, a patient transport module, additional fuel tanks, a module for aerial firefighting and inflight refuelling capabilities.

The Czech Republic will acquire the C-390 Millennium in a similar configuration to other NATO countries, the OEM confirmed to Shephard. According