Czech Republic acquires two Embraer C-390 Millennium aircraft
The Czech Ministry of Defence (MoD) have announced it will acquire two Embraer C-390 Millennium aircraft for its defence forces.
The high-wing, twin-turbofan aircraft will provide the Czech Army with improved capabilities for transporting people, materials, evacuating casualties and refuelling, the country’s Ministry of Defence stated. The contract is also said to cover ground equipment, an initial supply of spare parts, a patient transport module, additional fuel tanks, a module for aerial firefighting and inflight refuelling capabilities.
The Czech Republic will acquire the C-390 Millennium in a similar configuration to other NATO countries, the OEM confirmed to Shephard. According
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Raytheon to develop Next-Gen Jammer upgrade for US navy under $192million deal
The development of the Next-Generation Jammer Mid-Band system and its expansion upgrade will be a joint effort between the Royal Australian Air Force and US Navy to meet emerging electronic warfare threats.
-
Lockheed Martin bags $3.2 billion US Air Force contract for JASSM and LRASM
Lockheed Martin will supply the missile systems to the militaries of Japan, Finland, Poland and the Netherlands, with work carried out at Lockheed Martin’s facilities in Orlando until mid-2032.
-
L3Harris wins P-8A Poseidon support contract
L3Harris has provided support for previous generation P-3 Orion maritime patrol aircraft (MPA). As many P-3 Orion users retire the aircraft, they have been picking up P-8A Poseidon MPAs, which L3Harris has now been contracted to support.
-
Australia wins approval from US for 100 AGM-88G missiles
All Australia’s fixed-wing fighter aircraft can carry the missiles and work has been underway to investigate the use of the missile from P-8A MPAs which are also operated by Australia.