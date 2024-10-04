To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Czech Republic acquires two Embraer C-390 Millennium aircraft

4th October 2024 - 08:39 GMT | by Lucy Powell

Embraer’s C-390 Millennium Aircraft is expected to reach an annual production of 12 aircraft by 2030. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons / Matti Blume)

The contract has been predicted to be signed in the coming weeks, with the first aircraft slated for delivery to the Czech Republic by 2025.

The Czech Ministry of Defence (MoD) have announced it will acquire two Embraer C-390 Millennium aircraft for its defence forces.

The high-wing, twin-turbofan aircraft will provide the Czech Army with improved capabilities for transporting people, materials, evacuating casualties and refuelling, the country’s Ministry of Defence stated. The contract is also said to cover ground equipment, an initial supply of spare parts, a patient transport module, additional fuel tanks, a module for aerial firefighting and inflight refuelling capabilities.

The Czech Republic will acquire the C-390 Millennium in a similar configuration to other NATO countries, the OEM confirmed to Shephard. According

