Czech MoD enters talks to buy C-390 Millenium after prolonged consideration
The Czech MoD and Armed Forces have announced they have started negotiations on the potential acquisition of two Embraer C-390 Millenium medium military transport aircraft.
Embraer said in a statement that the Czech MoD had identified the C-390 as the most suitable platform to fulfil Czech Army mission requirements.
The negotiations were said to have started with the objective of prospectively signing an acquisition contract for two aircraft and associated support, which included a complete training solution for pilots and crew.
Embraer said the deal would also involve a robust entry-into-operation plan with a local presence of Embraer personnel
