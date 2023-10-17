To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Czech MoD enters talks to buy C-390 Millenium after prolonged consideration

Czech MoD enters talks to buy C-390 Millenium after prolonged consideration

17th October 2023 - 13:17 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

The Czech Republic has been known to be looking to procure more transport aircraft such as the C-390 for some time. (Photo: Embraer)

The negotiations between Embraer and the Czech MoD aim to finalise an acquisition contract for two C-390 Millenium transport aircraft under a deal that could exceed US$200 million.

The Czech MoD and Armed Forces have announced they have started negotiations on the potential acquisition of two Embraer C-390 Millenium medium military transport aircraft.

Embraer said in a statement that the Czech MoD had identified the C-390 as the most suitable platform to fulfil Czech Army mission requirements.

The negotiations were said to have started with the objective of prospectively signing an acquisition contract for two aircraft and associated support, which included a complete training solution for pilots and crew.

Embraer said the deal would also involve a robust entry-into-operation plan with a local presence of Embraer personnel

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Aviation, Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us