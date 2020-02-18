Collins Aerospace & Lockheed Martin complete U-2 Dragon Lady sensor upgrades
Collins Aerospace and Lockheed Martin completed flight testing of an upgraded Senior Year EO Reconnaissance System (SYERS) sensor on the US Army’s U-2 fixed-wing aircraft.
The SYERS-2C upgrade has provided the U-2 fleet with increased EO/IR sensor capabilities, giving higher optical performance and more accurate long-range tracking of airborne threats.
Kevin Raftery, VP and general manager for ISR and Space Solutions at Collins Aerospace, said: ‘SYERS-2C represents an evolutionary step forward for the Air Force, capitalising on a high performing, mature system to insert substantial new capabilities into the battlespace of the future.’
The U-2 Dragon Lady is used in ISR operations around the world, and the SYERS-2C upgrade has enhanced the aircraft’s ability to collect, analyse and share data with various battlespace systems.
