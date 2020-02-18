Collins Aerospace & Lockheed Martin complete U-2 Dragon Lady sensor upgrades

Collins Aerospace and Lockheed Martin completed flight testing of an upgraded Senior Year EO Reconnaissance System (SYERS) sensor on the US Army’s U-2 fixed-wing aircraft.

The SYERS-2C upgrade has provided the U-2 fleet with increased EO/IR sensor capabilities, giving higher optical performance and more accurate long-range tracking of airborne threats.

Kevin Raftery, VP and general manager for ISR and Space Solutions at Collins Aerospace, said: ‘SYERS-2C represents an evolutionary step forward for the Air Force, capitalising on a high performing, mature system to insert substantial new capabilities into the battlespace of the future.’

The U-2 Dragon Lady is used in ISR operations around the world, and the SYERS-2C upgrade has enhanced the aircraft’s ability to collect, analyse and share data with various battlespace systems.

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to our Defence Insight and Premium News subscribers, our curated defence news content provides the latest industry updates, contract awards and programme milestones.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

U-2S Dragon Lady

SYERS-2 (series)