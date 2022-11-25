To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

BriteCloud decoy for combat aircraft moves closer to US service

25th November 2022 - 19:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

A recommendation from the Air National Guard could pave the way for use of the BriteCloud decoy on US F-16s and other fourth-generation combat jets. (Image: Leonardo)

The Air National Guard has 'recommended' use of the BriteCloud 218 decoy system following a series of DoD trials.

The US Air National Guard (ANG) has issued a ‘fielding recommendation’ for Leonardo’s BriteCloud 218 expendable active decoy, after testing on F-16 aircraft

According to the company, this means the service, which has conducted testing and live trials with BriteCloud since 2019, is confident that the decoy meets operational requirements, delivering an increased protection capability to fourth-generation fighter aircraft.

The USAF has now designated BriteCloud 218 as AN/ALQ-260(V)1, identifying it as an airborne EW countermeasure. 

BriteCloud packages Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) jamming technology into a form factor that can be launched from standard countermeasure dispensers, using its onboard EW capability against radar-guided threats.

Already in service with the UK RAF's Eurofighter Typhoon fleet. BriteCloud is undergoing evaluation for potential US service under the Office of the Secretary of Defense Foreign Comparative Testing (OSD FCT) programme.

The BriteCloud 218 rounds evaluated under FCT are standard-sized rectangular countermeasures compatible with common dispensers including the AN/ALE-47 and can equip other fourth-generation aircraft such as the F-15, F/A-18 and A-10.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

