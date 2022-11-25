BriteCloud decoy for combat aircraft moves closer to US service

The US Air National Guard (ANG) has issued a ‘fielding recommendation’ for Leonardo’s BriteCloud 218 expendable active decoy, after testing on F-16 aircraft.

According to the company, this means the service, which has conducted testing and live trials with BriteCloud since 2019, is confident that the decoy meets operational requirements, delivering an increased protection capability to fourth-generation fighter aircraft.

The USAF has now designated BriteCloud 218 as AN/ALQ-260(V)1, identifying it as an airborne EW countermeasure.

BriteCloud packages Digital Radio Frequency Memory (DRFM) jamming technology into a form factor that can be launched from standard countermeasure dispensers, using its onboard EW capability against radar-guided threats.

Already in service with the UK RAF's Eurofighter Typhoon fleet. BriteCloud is undergoing evaluation for potential US service under the Office of the Secretary of Defense Foreign Comparative Testing (OSD FCT) programme.

The BriteCloud 218 rounds evaluated under FCT are standard-sized rectangular countermeasures compatible with common dispensers including the AN/ALE-47 and can equip other fourth-generation aircraft such as the F-15, F/A-18 and A-10.