Northrop Grumman completes F-16 AN/APG-83 radar installations for US National Guard
The USAF has finished installation of Northrop Grumman's AN/APG-83 Scalable Agile Beam Radar (SABR) on Air National Guard F-16 fighter jets.
The manufacturer confirmed the development in a June 10 statement adding that the upgraded radars support a US Northern Command Joint Emergent Operational Need (JEON).
'SABR extends the operational viability and reliability of the Air National Guard F-16s and provides pilots with 5th generation fighter radar capabilities,' said Northrop Grumman.
'With this upgrade, the APG-83 radar is flying operationally on 72 jets stationed at nine U.S. Air National Guard bases throughout the country.'
'The greater bandwidth, speed and agility of the APG-83 enables the F-16 to detect, track and identify a greater number of targets faster and at longer ranges.'
The SABR also features all-weather, high-resolution synthetic aperture radar mapping so pilots are provided with a large surface image for precise target identification and strike, according to Northrop Grumman.
