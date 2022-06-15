To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Northrop Grumman completes F-16 AN/APG-83 radar installations for US National Guard

15th June 2022 - 09:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Northrop Grumman's AN/APG-83 Scalable Agile Beam Radar (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

Northrop Grumman has rounded off radar upgrades for US National Guard F-16 combat jets.

The USAF has finished installation of Northrop Grumman's AN/APG-83 Scalable Agile Beam Radar (SABR) on Air National Guard F-16 fighter jets. 

The manufacturer confirmed the development in a June 10 statement adding that the upgraded radars support a US Northern Command Joint Emergent Operational Need (JEON). 

'SABR extends the operational viability and reliability of the Air National Guard F-16s and provides pilots with 5th generation fighter radar capabilities,' said Northrop Grumman.

'With this upgrade, the APG-83 radar is flying operationally on 72 jets stationed at nine U.S. Air National Guard bases throughout the country.' 

'The greater bandwidth, speed and agility of the APG-83 enables the F-16 to detect, track and identify a greater number of targets faster and at longer ranges.' 

The SABR also features all-weather, high-resolution synthetic aperture radar mapping so pilots are provided with a large surface image for precise target identification and strike, according to Northrop Grumman. 

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us