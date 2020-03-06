Digital Battlespace
PREMIUM: Turkish EW gets passive-aggressive in Syria
Aselsan’s KORAL radar jamming system has been deployed to northern Syria in support of Turkish operations against Kurdish insurgents.
The truck-mounted KORAL provides electronic support and performs electronic attack. It is believed to be operated by the Turkish Air Force.
Open sources note that KORAL can jam airborne radars ...
