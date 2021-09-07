To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

DSEI 2021: Leonardo's BriteCloud decoy ready to break America

7th September 2021 - 12:39 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

A mock up of Leonardo's BriteCloud expendable active decoy being dispensed from a fighter jet (Photo: Leonardo)

Leonardo expects the BriteCloud Foreign Comparative Testing (FCT) programme to open doors for US sales of the countermeasure.

Leonardo has revealed that BriteCloud expendable active decoy Foreign Comparative Testing (FCT), led by the US Office of the Secretary of Defense, should soon see the countermeasure transition to a programme of record.

The FCT line of effort dates back to May 2019 when a BriteCloud 218 fitted into a 2x8x1in form factor was selected to undergo testing with US Air National Guard F-16 fighter jets.

Representatives from Leonardo’s Luton facility have already supported BriteCloud training for the national guard, covering areas like programming and launch trajectory, according to Mark Hamilton, managing director, Electronics, at Leonardo UK.

He said ...

