Kilgore and Armtec to supply US and allies with infrared flare countermeasures
Kilgore Flares and Armtec Countermeasures have obtained a $225 million IDIQ contract to manufacture IR flare countermeasures for the USAF and FMS customers, the DoD revealed on 30 August.
The two companies will produce MJU-61A/B aircraft-launched flares over a five-year ordering period with no options.
As well as USAF budget funds, the contract includes FMS purchases for South Korea (34%), Denmark (14%), Japan (5%), the Netherlands and Italy (1% each).
The MJU-61A/B decoy flare is launched from an MJU-33/A multiple flare magazine, which is installed on a D-49/ALE-47 dispenser to decoy IR heat-seeking missiles.
The flare can be dispensed by a wide range of aircraft such as the F-35 Lightning II.
