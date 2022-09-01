To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Kilgore and Armtec to supply US and allies with infrared flare countermeasures

Kilgore and Armtec to supply US and allies with infrared flare countermeasures

1st September 2022 - 16:47 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

F-35 dispensing flares. (Photo: USAF/Capt Kip Sumner)

MJU-61A/B flares will be provided to the USAF and five FMS customers.

Kilgore Flares and Armtec Countermeasures have obtained a $225 million IDIQ contract to manufacture IR flare countermeasures for the USAF and FMS customers, the DoD revealed on 30 August.

The two companies will produce MJU-61A/B aircraft-launched flares over a five-year ordering period with no options.

As well as USAF budget funds, the contract includes FMS purchases for South Korea (34%), Denmark (14%), Japan (5%), the Netherlands and Italy (1% each).

The MJU-61A/B decoy flare is launched from an MJU-33/A multiple flare magazine, which is installed on a D-49/ALE-47 dispenser to decoy IR heat-seeking missiles.

The flare can be dispensed by a wide range of aircraft such as the F-35 Lightning II.

