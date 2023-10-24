Boeing extends Australian wing kit partnership until 2028

Boeing has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an Australian engineering company to continue receiving precision aerial munition wing kits for its global network.

Australian aerospace structures and sub-systems manufacturer Ferra Group has seen its agreement to supply the US aerospace manufacturing giant with 500-pound Joint Direct Attack Munition Extended Range (JDAM ER) wing kits extended through to 2028.

The MoU will also see Ferra explore applications for long-range, low-cost and mass-producible powered JDAM, which could potentially travel more than 300 nautical miles.

Bob Ciesla, vice-president of Boeing Precision Engagement Systems, commented: ‘Powered JDAM will exponentially increase the effective range of the munition, and alongside the JDAM ER, will effectively and affordably meet a variety of defence needs around the world.’

JDAM ER wing kits were originally developed by Australia’s Defence Science and Technology Group and triple the effective range of the standard JDAM, providing what Boeing called ‘a low-cost option to convert the existing munitions into guided smart munitions’.

Aaron Thompson, managing director of Brisbane-based Ferra Engineering, said the deal ‘assures our production pipeline and paves the way for continued innovation such as Powered JDAM’.

‘The expanded partnership further strengthens Australian industry’s capacity to contribute to the future needs of the Australian Defence Force and support its priorities to deter aggression and defend our country and our allies in the rapidly evolving threat environment,’ Thompson remarked.

The RAAF was Boeing’s first JDAM ER customer and Ferra has partnered with Boeing for 12 years to produce the wing kits.