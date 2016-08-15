To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australia ups training with JCATS

15th August 2016 - 01:59 GMT | by Mike Yeo in Darwin

Australia is using the Boeing JDAM Captive Aircrew Training System (JCATS) to simulate carriage and usage of the Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) on its fleet of F/A-18 Hornets.

Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Hornets taking part in Exercise Pitch Black 2016 in northern Australia were observed carrying the JCATS during daily sorties. 

According to RAAF ground crew that Shephard spoke to at the exercise, the JCATS simulates operation of the JDAM during training missions, thus allowing pilots to fly realistic ground attack mission scenarios that require the use of JDAMs.

Using the JCATS also allows the RAAF

Mike Yeo

Author

Mike Yeo

Mike Yeo is a Shephard correspondent based in Australia.

Read full bio

