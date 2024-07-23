Bell waits for imminent FLRAA Milestone B decision

Bell Textron is ready to go to the next stage of the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) programme as Milestone B looms. It has long lead items in place and technological improvements over demonstrator versions instituted, as well as having get underway with efforts to improve the supply chain.

Milestone B, described by an official as “due any day now” will create FLRAA as a programme of record and take development to the next stage.

Bell officials speaking at Farnborough International Airshow said the company’s efforts to meet the now abandoned Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) programme had not gone to