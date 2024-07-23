To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Bell waits for imminent FLRAA Milestone B decision

23rd July 2024 - 16:53 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Farnborough, UK

Bell was selected for FLRAA and survived an appeal. (Photo: Bell)

Bell won FLRAA in late 2022. Since the cancellation of FARA earlier this year, it has committed more resources to the programme, with an eye on the possibility it could fulfil many Black Hawk replacement requirements worldwide

Bell Textron is ready to go to the next stage of the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) programme as Milestone B looms. It has long lead items in place and technological improvements over demonstrator versions instituted, as well as having get underway with efforts to improve the supply chain.

Milestone B, described by an official as “due any day now” will create FLRAA as a programme of record and take development to the next stage.

Bell officials speaking at Farnborough International Airshow said the company’s efforts to meet the now abandoned Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) programme had not gone to

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

